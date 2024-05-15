Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

