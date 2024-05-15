Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Zacks Research

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALK opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

