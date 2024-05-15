Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Desjardins (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($2.02). The firm had revenue of C$57.32 million for the quarter.
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
