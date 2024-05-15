Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.07%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

