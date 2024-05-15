Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Decreased by Analyst

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 317,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

