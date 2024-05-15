QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,343 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 336,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ameren by 180.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 335,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 399,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 293,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Ameren Trading Up 0.6 %

AEE opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.