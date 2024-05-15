QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,758 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.