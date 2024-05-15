QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,501 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,844 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

