QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 115,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $176,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,640 shares of company stock worth $2,540,078. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

