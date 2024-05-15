QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

