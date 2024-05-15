QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

O stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

