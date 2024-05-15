QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,738,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OneMain by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,986,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 663,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

OneMain Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.