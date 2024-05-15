QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after buying an additional 387,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

