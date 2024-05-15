QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,117 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in EPR Properties by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

