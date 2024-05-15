QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,427 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.26.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PINS opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

