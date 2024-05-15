QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,048 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $299.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.51. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

