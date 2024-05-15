QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 6.0 %

NYSE BABA opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.