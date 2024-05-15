QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lowered by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $189.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,349. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.