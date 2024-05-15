Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Quebecor in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion.
Quebecor Dividend Announcement
