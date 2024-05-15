Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $19,704,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Raymond James cut their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Range Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

