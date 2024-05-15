Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LCI Industries’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCII. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 532.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 114.13%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

