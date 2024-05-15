Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$97.95 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$84.73 and a 12-month high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$103.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.784 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total value of C$148,812.20. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$1,110,726.90. Also, Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total value of C$148,812.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,248 shares of company stock worth $31,628,397. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

