Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 153,180 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

