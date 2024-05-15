Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Andrea L. Wong Sells 5,276 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Roblox Stock Performance
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
