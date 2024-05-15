Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $140.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.93 and a 52 week high of $143.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

