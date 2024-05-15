Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RYAN opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

