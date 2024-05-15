Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 6,796 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,011 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,245 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

