SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBAC

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 148,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 471,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 798.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $199.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.