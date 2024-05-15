Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Scor’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Scor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Scor stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

