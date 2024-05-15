Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) COO Michael Skarke Sells 13,421 Shares of Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.