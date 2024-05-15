Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.