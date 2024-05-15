Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Grows By 32.7%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.4911 per share. This is a boost from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Articles

