Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Decreases By 16.5%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 199,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 25.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Maison Solutions Trading Up 10.7 %

MSS stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Maison Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.