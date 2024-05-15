Short Interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 16.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

