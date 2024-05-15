Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Declines By 16.4%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 35.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $358.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

