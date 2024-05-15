Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $430,596.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,194,167 shares of company stock valued at $189,534,784. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.