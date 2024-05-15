SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $4,476,127.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,090,637.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

