Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

