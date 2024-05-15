Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

