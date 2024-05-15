SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

SLM Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that SLM will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,108,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after buying an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,575,000 after buying an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 881,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

