Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.86 on June 10th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $20.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $279.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.76. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

