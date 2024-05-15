SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Update

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SP Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 868.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SP Plus

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.