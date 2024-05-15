SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

