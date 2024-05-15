Spire Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,596.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,561,206 shares of company stock worth $41,414,650 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

