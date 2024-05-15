Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 5th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Sprott Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE SII opened at C$58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sprott has a one year low of C$38.43 and a one year high of C$59.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

