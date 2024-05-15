SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $195.64 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.81.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $1,583,747.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

