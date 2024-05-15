St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $578.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.96 and a fifty-two week high of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

