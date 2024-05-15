Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 3rd

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $332.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGC. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.