Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

