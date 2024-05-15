Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.57.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.10 million.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
