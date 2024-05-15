Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,659 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CDW were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CDW by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 459.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CDW by 54.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CDW by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.30 and a 200-day moving average of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

